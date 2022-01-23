If you're looking for large rooms, a fantastic flat backyard & natural light throughout, STOP you've found it! Located w/in 1 1/2 miles from OSU & close to restaurants, shopping, parks and less than 3 1/2 miles to Samaritan Hospital, this home is in the heart of Corvallis! Check out the kitchen w/gas stove and open pass through space to create a functional flow. Huge bonus space can be a perfect 4th bedroom with built-in closet or bonus room for activities, office, play area, you name it this room is great!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,900
