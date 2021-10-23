 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,000

Great Investment Opportunity!!! Great Location. Close to Oregon State University, shopping, restaurants and parks. Strong rental history. Currently leased until 6/30/2022. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath. In- unit laundry. Detached garage with parking. Listing Broker is related to Sellers.

