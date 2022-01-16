4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $498,000

Sprawling single level home on almost a half acre in NW Corvallis. This home features a newly remodeled kitchen & updated living & dining/family rooms. The gorgeous kitchen has white cabinetry, granite countertops & a tile backsplash. Living & dining/family have a pass through fireplace to add to the ambiance. Sf does not include the unfinished full basement. Yard is huge with fruit trees & raised organic garden beds. Fenced all around. Room for chickens! Huge detached garage.