Just a couple blocks from OSU, around the corner from Fred Meyer, and recently updated inside & out, including newer roof, furnace, WH, exterior & interior paint. 4 bds,2 baths, & MOVE-In ready w/ Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Furniture and beds, and even a fully stocked kitchen. All bdrms include a built-in desk. As a bonus, you will appreciate the super low maintenance yard & low property taxes plus 2 off-street parking spots,& storage. This is the PERFECT campus close opportunity. Seller Licensed Broker in OR.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $495,000
