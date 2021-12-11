This 1906 home not only has historic charm through out but is close to campus - few blocks away! Perfect for owner occupied &/or an investment property; this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is ready for you. Refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted & remodeled full bath, gives this home a refreshed up to date feel. Take a look at the adorable converted carriage house on the property. Carriage house is two stories, 420 finished sq ft ( included in overall sq footage & bd /ba count). So many possibilities!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $495,000
