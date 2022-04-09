4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,900

Perfect campus closing opportunity! $15k buyers bonus w/acceptable offer by 4/21 for closing costs or lowering price. Easy to manage 4-bd, 2-bath just a couple blocks to OSU, around the corner from Fred Meyer, and recently updated inside & out, incl. newer roof, furnace, WH, exterior & interior paint. MOVE-In ready w/ Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Furniture and beds, and even a fully stocked kitchen. As a bonus, you will appreciate the super low maintenance yard & low property taxes. Don't miss out.