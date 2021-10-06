4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Excellent location near downtown, campus, shopping & restaurants. A block from 9th street and Harrison. Main living has excellent light. This spacious home has a traditional fireplace, hardwood floors and lots of appeal! Enjoy a cup of coffee or study from your window seat. Washer and dryer hook-ups located in the basement. This great home has tons of character and is waiting for your to put your spin on it. This home will go fast, as it's close to campus.