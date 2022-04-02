4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $479,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely 100 year old home. Lots of room! Home is listed as 4 bdrm but there are 2 non conforming bedrooms in the basement. Home was used as a rental for college students in the past with a rent of $2800 a month. Can continue as a rental or make it your own lovely haven. Original glass. NEW ROOF with transferrable warranty. Porch to be repainted when weather permits. Seller to purchase APHW home warranty for buyers.