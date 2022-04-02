Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely 100 year old home. Lots of room! Home is listed as 4 bdrm but there are 2 non conforming bedrooms in the basement. Home was used as a rental for college students in the past with a rent of $2800 a month. Can continue as a rental or make it your own lovely haven. Original glass. NEW ROOF with transferrable warranty. Porch to be repainted when weather permits. Seller to purchase APHW home warranty for buyers.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Lebanon's Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery is venturing into vegetable starts with a farm stand the Breeden family hopes will help the comm…
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.
Thomas Radley has been in a hospital bed for entirely way too many days, recovering between courses of chemotherapy drugs that pale his skin and kill his hair and hold back the exceedingly rare cancer that metastasized in his back.
An Eagle Creek motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Stayton the morning of Friday, March 26, according to a news release from the Linn Coun…
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old allegedly involved in the Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…