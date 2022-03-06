4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $475,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Get ready to step back in time with this remarkably preserved mid-century modern home! This home offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a plethora of built-in cabinets/dressers/bookshelves, & original tile bathrooms circa 1950. Master on main floor & also 2nd bedroom w/ dual living possibility(separate entrance off of kitchen). On fully landscaped large lot w/ plenty of privacy to enjoy the backyard & covered patio. 2-car garage with breezeway connecting to the house & access from alley.