Fantastic location in the middle of Corvallis near College Hill area. Completely renovated home from top to bottom. New roof, windows, doors, flooring, wiring, kitchen with all new cabinets & granite countertops, bathrooms, light fixtures.Very charming and ready to move into. Home is minutes from OSU, co-op, restaurants, park and more. Large fenced yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $469,900
