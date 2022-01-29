 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $460,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $460,000

This 1906 home has historic charm throughout & is close to campus – just a few blocks away! Perfect for owner occupied &/or an investment property, this 4 BR/2.5 Ba home is ready! Refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted & remodeled full bath give this home a refreshed up-to-date feel. Take a look at the adorable converted carriage house on the property. Carriage house is two stories, 420 finished sq ft ( included in overall sq footage & bd /ba count). So many possibilities!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News