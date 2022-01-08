4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $459,900

Bring your vision and your offers to this vintage home located a 10 minute walk from campus. Would be great as a single family home or can continue to be used as a rental for college students. The bay window offers a relaxing space to curl up with a book. Home is listed as 4 bdrm but there are an additional 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that were used as rec rooms in the past. Basement has a separate entrance. Two refrigerators and washer/dryer included. Previous rent was $2800.