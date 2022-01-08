 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $459,900

Bring your vision and your offers to this vintage home located a 10 minute walk from campus. Would be great as a single family home or can continue to be used as a rental for college students. The bay window offers a relaxing space to curl up with a book. Home is listed as 4 bdrm but there are an additional 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that were used as rec rooms in the past. Basement has a separate entrance. Two refrigerators and washer/dryer included. Previous rent was $2800.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News