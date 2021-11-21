 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Updated 1-level close to school & park, minutes to Corvallis & Monmouth. Open living & dining with hardwood floors, kitchen w/granite counters, pantry & laundry rm, open to 2 offices, lrg covered deck & huge fenced yard. Primary suite w/updated bathroom & tiled shower, 3 other BRs w/BA. New shed & area for accessory building, gardening. GFA heating, 1-car garage w/built-in shelves, RV/boat parking. Brand new roof, newly sealed driveway, int/ext paint, all vinyl windows. 1yr home warranty incl.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News