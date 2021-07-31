 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $449,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Great investment property or excellent SFH close to OSU great area. Basement w/lots of room for storage. Convenient split bathroom on mail level! Fireplace & plumbing updated. Some insulation & 18 new vinyl windows in 2019. New Roof & Granite counters in kitchen in 2018. New water heater & landscaping/sidewalk in '20. Appliances & some flooring new in last 2yrs. Rents $2400 w/room to increase. 4blks to campus 3blks from Reser Stadium.

