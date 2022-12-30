Single level living! Newer construction and single owner occupied. Lots of space with options for home office. Custom window treatments and lot of builder upgrades throughout. Unimpeded views out the back and right on the bus line. Close to highly sought after schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $444,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The vibe is decidedly street culture. Yes, that means drug references too.
Detectives searched the Alsea area Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 but did not find him or his car.
Residents in the mid-Willamette Valley woke up Tuesday morning, Dec. 27 to the sounds of a heavy downpour, no electricity and downed wires and…
Those who sow stand by to help you get in the know.
She is later found with gun wounds of her own.
While the records aren't perfectly clear, downtown business owner Christina Jancila has likely served the least time on the dais.
Overheard behind the counter: “Sour on the side!” said one. “Can I get a bean on drive?” asked another.
Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds …
But one City Council member didn't like the emphasis on the Latinx population.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.