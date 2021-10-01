4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $439,777

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Premier corner lot in coveted Calloway Creek subdivision. Neighborhood living on the edge of town, surrounded by nature & close to parks, schools, & walking trails. Open concept flr plan w/lots of natural light, featuring: gas FP, wood wrapped wdws, gourmet kitchen w/quality appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets. Jeldwen windows. GFA/CAC. Landscaped w/UGS. Wdws even in the garage! Covered back patio w/nice backyard - this one won't last long! HOA includes: park, jungle gym, & bb court.