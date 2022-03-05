4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Great opportunity with this large 4 bedroom near downtown Corvallis! This house has incredible character/features and is ready for your creative touches. Original custom wood finishes throughout including wood floors, built in shelves, benches, beams, trim and more. Zoning is central business which provides a ton of flexible options for use as a business, etc. Great central location provides easy access to shopping, schools, HWY 34, HWY 20, I-5 & more. Close to OSU. Bring your ideas and make this gem yours!