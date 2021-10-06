 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $419,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. DO NOT SHOW UNTIL ACTIVE. With rents at a historic high and rates at a historic low, now's the time to add more rental properties to your investment portfolio. Currently leased until August of 2022 at around $2,500 a month. Check out www.228nw12th.com/mls for more information!

