4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $3,499,000

Amazing opportunity awaits in the Lewisburg area North Corvallis! This custom built, 3 bed, 3 bath, 3,480 Sq. Ft. home sits on 57.2 acres. This property can be used as an equine business & other related equestrian activities with a large, 36X70 barn with a 100X200' arena! This property contains development potential (i.e. 10, 5-acre residential lots) based on zoning and per Benton County! Property contains 5 wells, leased grass seed, & more! Buyer(s) to do all due diligence on usage.

