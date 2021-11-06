Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Attention investors this is a great opportunity for a fix and flip or possible re development. 3200 sq foot home on almost 1/2 acre. Zoning may allow for 3 units to be built but buyer to do due diligence. Great South town neighborhood across from Lincoln elementary and still close to campus and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Scio motorcyclist and his passenger, a Salem woman, were killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday.
Three people were inside a residence during a drive-by shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an Albany Police…
An Albany man has been sentenced to almost 17 years in prison for sex crimes committed against a minor.
Linn County voters gave the thumbs up to the four-year law enforcement levy, which passed the fall ballot with about 62% of the vote, unoffici…
Valerie Lake was hunting mushrooms with her husband. When they became separated, she realized he had the water bottles.
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…
High winds are expected to hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other nearby areas — as well as much of the state — on Thursday, Nov. 4.
No one was injured. It may have been the most Oregon of incidents.
Julie Green — artist, teacher, human, friend — spent their life honoring the lives of others through art.
Meanwhile, pediatric doses of the coronavirus vaccine were approved, and local clinics are planned.