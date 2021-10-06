Exquisite custom colonial home available just minutes from everything Corvallis. This idyllic estate property sits on over 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun-filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. With Chip Ross park at your doorstep, 100s of mile of trails await!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000
