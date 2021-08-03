Exquisite custom colonial home available just minutes from everything Corvallis. This idyllic estate property sits on over 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. With Chip Ross park at your doorstep, 100's of miles of trails await!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
- Updated
The man found guilty of killing two teens in a head-on crash east of Brownsville in May 2020 will serve 12.5 years in prison and never be allo…
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree, wrapping up in Sweet Home today, brings a lot of business to the Linn County community. It also brings all t…
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
Former Albany administrator Rich Sipe has temporarily rejoined Greater Albany Public Schools as the chief of staff for Interim Superintendent …
- Updated
It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitali…
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a purchase agreement to buy the former U.S. Bank building in downtown Albany. It’s …
- Updated
The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affai…
- Updated
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission will proceed with a full investigation of a complaint filed against Greater Albany Public Schools alle…
Several Dems urged Kevin McCarthy to apologize to Speaker Nancy Pelosi or quit after audio surfaced of him saying it would be "hard not to hit her."