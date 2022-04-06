Beautiful, Custom Colonial home available just minutes from town. This idyllic estate property sits on 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun-filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room or patio, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. Primary suite w/spa like bathroom on main floor. PNW living at it's best
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg.
An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.
The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross.
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
A Corvallis man was accused of first-degree robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling out a shank on two Fred Meyer employees who confr…
The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a man accused of committing multiple different sex crimes against one victim.
Mother Nature could get angry, delivering howling winds, downpours and perhaps even thunderstorms in the mid-Willamette Valley and central Coa…
An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, April 5, with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.
A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a m…
The casket just showed up. Now detectives need help identifying the deceased man.