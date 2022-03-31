Beautiful, Custom Colonial home available just minutes from town. This idyllic estate property sits on over 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun-filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room or patio, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. Primary suite w/spa like bathroom on main floor. PNW living at it's finest.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
Lebanon's Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery is venturing into vegetable starts with a farm stand the Breeden family hopes will help the comm…
SALEM (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem early Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring three more,…
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.
An Eagle Creek motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Stayton the morning of Friday, March 26, according to a news release from the Linn Coun…
Thomas Radley has been in a hospital bed for entirely way too many days, recovering between courses of chemotherapy drugs that pale his skin and kill his hair and hold back the exceedingly rare cancer that metastasized in his back.
The union that represents the employees is asking to bargain over a telework policy, and if that doesn’t happen its lawyers will get involved.