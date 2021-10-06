 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,460,000

Plans completed for seven residential lots including one house on 1.59 acres. Recently remodeled four bedroom, two bath house with a one bedroom one bath attached apartment. Plat map to be recorded after closing. Three lots on Maxine Ave. Three lots on the Cul-de-sac on Conifer Blvd. It may be possible to purchase the house separately with a simultaneous closing.

