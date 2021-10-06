Plans completed for seven residential lots including one house on 1.59 acres. Recently remodeled four bedroom, two bath house with a one bedroom one bath attached apartment. Plat map to be recorded after closing. Three lots on Maxine Ave. Three lots on the Cul-de-sac on Conifer Blvd. It may be possible to purchase the house separately with a simultaneous closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Jason Henkel loves baseball and he loves keeping in touch with his former players and students.
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000.
Monday morning headlines: Ex-Facebook manager says company 'chooses profit over safety'; 'Pandora' records show how powerful shield assets; a recap of Sunday's NFL action. Get caught up.
- Updated
Linn County, with nine deaths since the weekend, has tallied a COVID-19-related death nearly every day of the week in daily reports from the O…
- Updated
Linn County will have its first contested race for sheriff in more than 15 years, with Deputy Jon Raymond competing with Undersheriff Michelle…
- Updated
An Albany man has been arraigned on three felony charges stemming from a robbery.
- Updated
Ron Loney, who died Friday at the age of 84, was a champion for Albany youth for more than half a century.
- Updated
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Linn County on Thursday, according to the daily Oregon Health Authority, bringing that county’s death…
- Updated
Eight new COVID-related deaths were recorded over the weekend in Oregon, including two from Linn County.