 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,200,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. One of Corvallis' FINEST! Sweeping views of the mountains & surrounding area adorn this amazing custom home. Quality & comfort throughout; beautifully landscaped at the top of Timberhill. Open design, great for entertaining w/ outstanding patio area embracing the views. All essential living on main floor, beautiful custom built-ins, throughout, excess of storage, lovely slate & wood floors, open kitchen w/ island, FP in both LR & FR. Everything you could want in a elegantly designed home. Extra spacious grg

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News