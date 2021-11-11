4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,200,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. One of Corvallis' FINEST! Sweeping views of the mountains & surrounding area adorn this amazing custom home. Quality & comfort throughout; beautifully landscaped at the top of Timberhill. Open design, great for entertaining w/ outstanding patio area embracing the views. All essential living on main floor, beautiful custom built-ins, throughout, excess of storage, lovely slate & wood floors, open kitchen w/ island, FP in both LR & FR. Everything you could want in a elegantly designed home. Extra spacious grg