High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and a mountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,046 sf with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $924,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The truck came to a rest near the Santiam River.
In response, the weekends-off policy will continue. Here's what's behind the unsupervised furloughs.
A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway …
The van was at a stoplight, and authorities say, that's when he made his escape.
Residents have been asked to curtail use of anything in their yards that might create a spark.
He is suspected of assault and driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was allegedly more than two times the legal limit.
Thirty new beds would be available for a different kind of client.
An undercover federal agent met the man and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis in 2019. The exchange included more than just drugs.
It's a 'wave within a wave,' says a local health official.
Episodes of the History Channel’s hit show “American Pickers” will be filmed in Oregon this October.