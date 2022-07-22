 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $924,500

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $924,500

High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and a mountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,046 sf with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News