This home is custom with many extras. Hickory floors thru out with 3 bedrooms and bath on one side of home and master on it own. Mstr has soaking tub, walk in tiled shower and walk in closet. Kitchen features huge island with sitting bar, pantry, gas stove, both gas and electric ovens. Granite counters, gas fireplace, covered deck with outdoor small outdoor kitchen space. RV garage with 12 ft door and 36 ft long. Family room upstairs with wet bar. Knotty alder cabinets and water feature outside.
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect has been arrested.
The halt could last 22 hours. Here's what happens to passengers during that time.
It's the result of a series of unfortunate events for the popular eatery.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an investigation stemming from a Sunday, Aug. 7 shooting.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
The activities have their risks, though, especially with so many newbies giving it a try.
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel…
You know how coronavirus vaccines have to be kept at super-low temperatures? This technology would get rid of all that.
The defendant used social media to “manipulate, deceive and exploit children as young as 7 years old over a span of nearly a decade.”
Maxing out your 401(k) may not be the absolute best way for you to fund your retirement.