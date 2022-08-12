4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $850,000

This home is custom with many extras. Hickory floors thru out with 3 bedrooms and bath on one side of home and master on it own. Mstr has soaking tub, walk in tiled shower and walk in closet. Kitchen features huge island with sitting bar, pantry, gas stove, both gas and electric ovens. Granite counters, gas fireplace, covered deck with outdoor small outdoor kitchen space. RV garage with 12 ft door and 36 ft long. Family room upstairs with wet bar. Knotty alder cabinets and water feature outside.