High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and amountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,046 sq ft with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity! Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $835,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A trained crisis negotiator was on the way to the scene at Freeway Lakes but did not arrive until after events unfolded, according to police.
A Jan. 30 list of closures on an investor website did not include the Corvallis store. Then signs on the windows saying otherwise were posted.
After nearly a 58-year run, a historic Sweet Home business is closing its doors.
A Lebanon man died in car crash on Highway 99 in Marion County on Saturday night, Feb. 4.
It was a single-vehicle accident.