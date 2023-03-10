High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and amountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,046 sq ft with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity! Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $825,000
