High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and amountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,046 sq ft with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity! Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $820,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany Helping Hands, one of the largest homelessness shelters in Linn County, will discontinue services to nonresidents.
Some 10 teachers come forward to describe a lot more than a "couple of instances" of physical attacks. One teacher had a chair thrown at them.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sweet Home man accused of attempted murder.
When a newly constituted school board at Greater Albany Public Schools sacked Superintendent Melissa Goff two years into her role in July 2021…
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexually abusing two minors in Linn County over 10 years ago.