4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with amazing views. Completed approximately mid October. Two master bedrooms, one down stairs and one upstairs, granite counter tops, AC, 95% efficient furnace, Great room, landscaped front yard, check out the incredible views of the valley from the top of Northpoint loop in Brownsville. Photo is similar to the home to be built. Custom construction from Cordle Construction. This home will be amazing!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner originally studied social work at Portland State University. At the time, cheesecakes were just a side hustle. Now she owns two dess…
A teen from Idaho is dead.
An Albany church may soon be Linn County-owned property after Linn County commissioners approved the purchase this week.
The school district investigator's couldn't figure it out, even though a former board member acknowledged knowing. Here's why it doesn't matter.
In 2019, one of the partners learned something that didn't quite add up: They owed “a bunch of tax debt.” Here's what happened, how the case e…