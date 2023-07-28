4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with amazing views. Completed approximately mid October. Two master bedrooms, one down stairs and one upstairs, granite counter tops, AC, 95% efficient furnace, Great room, landscaped front yard, check out the incredible views of the valley from the top of Northpoint loop in Brownsville. Photo is similar to the home to be built. Custom construction from Cordle Construction. This home will be amazing!!