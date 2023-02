Construction to start soon!!! Builder has chosen an amazing 2145 home that will be built in on Northpoint. 4 bdrs 3.5 baths with amazing views. Bring all your dreams for that custom home you have always wanted in an amazing location!!!! This is a custom home to be built by Cordle Construction. Photo is similar to the home to be built. Buyer and seller will negotiate amenities and features included in the home.