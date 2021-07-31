4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $499,900

Charming gorgeous remodel! Old country retro vintage original 1800's Douglas Fir flooring, yet modern kitchen w quartz countertops and luxuriously remodeled bathrooms. The panoramic sliding glass opens up to your walkout front porch; making this a perfect hospitality layout for all your celebrations! Expansive covered front porch overlooks historic downtown Brownsville. New roof, new electrical, new windows, new 5 burner stove, vaulted ceilings, heated tile fl, porch w antique shiplap: stunning!