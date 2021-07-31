 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $499,900

Charming gorgeous remodel! Old country retro vintage original 1800's Douglas Fir flooring, yet modern kitchen w quartz countertops and luxuriously remodeled bathrooms. The panoramic sliding glass opens up to your walkout front porch; making this a perfect hospitality layout for all your celebrations! Expansive covered front porch overlooks historic downtown Brownsville. New roof, new electrical, new windows, new 5 burner stove, vaulted ceilings, heated tile fl, porch w antique shiplap: stunning!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in rodeo killing
Local

New details emerge in rodeo killing

  • Updated

After a fight at a rodeo south of Albany, security escorted a man involved to his pickup, and Hector Cisneros came out to the truck and starte…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News