 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $495,000

This iconic home in Brownsville will take your breath away. It has everything - A huge sitting porch, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, original hardwood floors, wavy glass, a gas fireplace, a huge garage with a room above, a back deck, a lovely fenced backyard, RV parking, and so many charming finishes throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and sits right downtown with easy access to shops, restaurants, and parks. Homes like this don't come on the market often, so schedule a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News