4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $495,000

This iconic home in Brownsville will take your breath away. It has everything - A huge sitting porch, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, original hardwood floors, wavy glass, a gas fireplace, a huge garage with a room above, a back deck, a lovely fenced backyard, RV parking, and so many charming finishes throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and sits right downtown with easy access to shops, restaurants, and parks. Homes like this don't come on the market often, so schedule a showing today!