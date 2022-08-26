4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $479,000

ATTENTION! $35k price reduction! Huge Credit With a full price offer. Seller offers $10,000 towards buyers rate buy down or towards back deck. Depending on loan this can be used or split up to accom buyer.This home has an extra 1 bed/1 bath apartment built on w/its own private entry making this home suitable for dual living or investment!High end w/some great features:open floor plan,gas FP in the LR,luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, central AC,& more!Lrg landscaped yard, great size patio in back.