4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $450,000

Unique meet desired! This 2320 sq ft (workshop not included in sqft) 4 bed, 3 bath home in the quiet and quaint town of Brownsville just around are Pioneer Park and the Calapooia River! Inside you'll find a newly remodeled kitchen, new carpet, a wine cellar and a spacious movie theatre ready for all your new memories. Enjoy the valley views off one of the bedroom balconies and spend your free time entertaining guests in your gorgeous landscaped outdoor space. This home has it all, view it today!