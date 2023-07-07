This meticulously maintained single-level home is like new with a perfect blend of convenience with aesthetic appeal. With easy maintenance landscaping, this home offers a tranquil space for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle. Spend your evenings on the back deck watching the wonderful Oregon sunsets. Inside you will find an immaculate interior, showcasing a modern design and tasteful finishes throughout including quartz kitchen counters, vinyl flooring, and tiled bathroom countertops. The open layout allows for seamless flow with an abundance of natural light. The beautifully landscaped yard has been thoughtfully laid out with flowers, greenery, and charming pathways. This home is perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle. With its single-level layout, there's no need to worry about stairs or navigating multiple floors. Located in a coveted neighborhood, you'll enjoy the great community while still having the privacy and peace of your own oasis.