New Construction ARLINGTON F in River's Edge. Efficient open flr plan, Laminate flrs, wd wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient GA FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig*** Pano Tour of Similar Home - Finishes/Features may differ - No Windows in Gar. Gallery of Similar **will have covered rear deck
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $442,900
