4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $420,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely home on extra large lot! This home has so much to offer, including: two living rooms, large windows and natural light, nice master bedroom with walk-in closet, inside utility room, nice kitchen with lots of storage, and much more. Outside you will find an oversized detached garage, covered carport, fully fenced backyard, and RV parking! Don't miss out on this prime Brownsville location, come make this home your own!