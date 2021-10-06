 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $360,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $360,000

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $360,000

Charming 1870’s historic Brownsville home on a large lot! Beautiful custom kitchen w/ new vinyl flooring, hickory hardwood cabinets, full extension kitchen drawers w/ pullout organizers, backsplash, & newer appliances. Full bathroom remodel w/ custom tile & large master w/ adjoining half bath. The exterior offers tons of gravel parking, large 0.37 acre lot w/ room to build a shop, RV sewer dump, covered patio, fire pit, 2 storage sheds, cherries, black Kirk Walnut, 2 apple trees, & 500 yr old Yew Wood tree.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News