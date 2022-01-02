 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $89,900

Thinking about moving out of the big city? This newly built 2015 home is perfect for anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle while still being close to everything. This home feature tall cabinets with plenty of storage, a kitchen island which would be perfect for hosting, beautiful hardwood flooring, and lots of natural light. Backyard features an abundance of space with a shed and covered patio, perfect for summer fun with friends and family. Come check it out today!

