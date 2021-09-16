 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $649,000

WOW, 1.65 acres! 4+beds 3baths, remodeled kitchen, guest quarters upstairs, There is a bonus room/artist studio/office/rec. room or whatever you decide located behind shop (attached). New paint inside and out, new siding, windows, carpet, lighting and primary bath.Shop with 10, 000lb hoist and air compressor! Fabulous animal stalls, new large fenced area. Huge fenced back yard with play structure and great tree house attached! This property has it all...Oh and 3 RV hookups too. Options abound!

