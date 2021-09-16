WOW, 1.65 acres! 4+beds 3baths, remodeled kitchen, guest quarters upstairs, There is a bonus room/artist studio/office/rec. room or whatever you decide located behind shop (attached). New paint inside and out, new siding, windows, carpet, lighting and primary bath.Shop with 10, 000lb hoist and air compressor! Fabulous animal stalls, new large fenced area. Huge fenced back yard with play structure and great tree house attached! This property has it all...Oh and 3 RV hookups too. Options abound!
4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kerri Tatum, the secondary education director of Greater Albany Public Schools, submitted her letter of resignation last Thursday morning to i…
- Updated
The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.
- Updated
A prominent Corvallis builder of student housing is facing a city violation order that might require significantly reworking a new unit built …
- Updated
A lot has changed since Jade Carey first visited the Oregon State campus in 2015.
- Updated
Linn County has a new undersheriff who is the first female selected to fill the role. The new second-in-command for the Linn County Sheriff's …
- Updated
Christopher Paul Hanson-Eilers, 30, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Sunday after a traffic crash at the intersection of West Airport Road and South …
- Updated
South Albany wasn’t playing the brand of football it worked to establish all summer.
- Updated
Around 400 people gathered outside the Linn County Courthouse Saturday at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 …
- Updated
An Albany man was sentenced to almost 19 years in prison for three counts of sex crimes.
- Updated
Vaccination clinics are returning to the Linn County Fairgrounds next week, though they will take a drive-thru format instead of the walk-up v…