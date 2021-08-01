4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $639,900

From the 7x20 covered front porch that greets you, this meticulously cared for one owner home with 4 season landscape is ready for entertaining. With hand scraped floors & formal dining room. Great room has gas fireplace & soaring vaults, open to the gourmet kitchen with Kitchen Aid architect 2 appliance package, dual convection ovens, gas range with hood vent, slab granite counters & butlers pantry. 15x15 master on main. 520sf back patio, 68x12.6 RV pad with 30 amp hook up & desirable schools. A true gem!