4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $555,000

Check out this single level home on a 1/3 of an acre in Aumsville! This home was built in 2019 with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, craftsman style cabinets, LED lighting, SS appliances, and much more! Outside offers a massive backyard that is fully fenced with a HUGE RV pad, covered patio, wood deck, water feature, large shed, and second shed being used as a chicken coop. This property offer a lot of space while still being in the community. Call to see it today!