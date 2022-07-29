Check out this single level home on a 1/3 of an acre in Aumsville! This home was built in 2019 with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, craftsman style cabinets, LED lighting, SS appliances, and much more! Outside offers a massive backyard that is fully fenced with a HUGE RV pad, covered patio, wood deck, water feature, large shed, and second shed being used as a chicken coop. This property offer a lot of space while still being in the community. Call to see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $555,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has w…
It's a local institution: The owner never paid himself a salary and would only take Christmas Day off.
Rescued were two adults and four children.
It's the third runaway since May.
While the defendant had mental health issues, the judge said he knew what he was doing when he bit and stabbed his victim.
It happened just after midnight.
An undercover federal agent met the man and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis in 2019. The exchange included more than just drugs.
From the moment she uttered her first words, Janessa Minta has been singing.
For now, the small Linn County city devises a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C and hopes for state or federal funding.
Dawson Branton didn’t have to go searching to find what he wanted to do with his life.