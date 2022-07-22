 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $535,000

This highly desirable one level, 4 bedroom home has a gorgeous yard, huge RV spot and three car garage with room for all the toys! Located on a cul-de-sac with similiarly cared for homes. Enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, coved hallways, gas fireplace, laminate flooring & wood wrapped windows. Kitchen has craftsman styled cabinets, quality stainless applainces, quartz counters &gorgeous island/breakfast bar. Primary bedroom w/nice sized walk in closet and double sinks. Covered patio & more!

