4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $520,000

Well-maintained and cared for 1 story home in Aumsville's Flowers Meadows. Great room floor plan with sorting vaulted celling and gas fireplace in an open living room. Forced Air furnace w/UV air scrubber. Gourmet kitchen with stunning marble counters, solid teak cabinets w/soft close. Enjoy the easy no carpets, laminate and tile throughout. Enjoy a private backyard with multiple entertaining areas to include, gas fire pit, a new 7 person hot tub, and a covered area plumbed and wired for an outdoor kitchen