4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $520,000

Well-maintained and cared for 1 story home in Aumsville's Flowers Meadows. Great room floor plan with sorting vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace in an open living room.Forced Air furnace w/UV air scrubber. Gourmet kitchen with stunning marble counters, solid teak cabinets w/soft close. Enjoy the easy no carpets (laminate and tile throughout. Enjoy a private backyard with multiple entertaining areas to include, gas fire pit, a new 7 person hottub, and a covered area plumbed and wired for an outdoor kitchen.

