Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Well-maintained and cared for 1 story home in Aumsville's Flowers Meadows. Great room floor plan with sorting vaulted celling and gas fireplace in an open living room. Forced Air furnace w/UV air scrubber. Gourmet kitchen with stunning marble counters, solid teak cabinets w/soft close. Enjoy the easy no carpets, laminate and tile throughout. Enjoy a private backyard with multiple entertaining areas to include, gas fire pit, a new 7 person hot tub, and a covered area plumbed and wired for an outdoor kitchen
4 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $505,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
- Updated
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 follo…
- Updated
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …
- Updated
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
- Updated
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a local man at Timber Linn Memorial Park late Sunday night.
- Updated
A Lebanon man filed an $850,000 lawsuit alleging a crash he was injured by was caused in part by a negligent police officer who did not arrest…
- Updated
An Albany resident has been arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges relating to the shooting of a man at Timber Linn Memorial Park o…
- Updated
Oregon is relaxing requirements to become a substitute schoolteacher in the face of a widespread shortage currently stretching educators thin.
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
Linn County passed 100 total COVID-19 deaths this week, and there are outbreaks that have caused 10 deaths and 139 cases continued at nursing …